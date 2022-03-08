Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

