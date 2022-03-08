Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,547 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after buying an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,196,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 541,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,032,000 after buying an additional 57,458 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,462,000 after buying an additional 103,323 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

