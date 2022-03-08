Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

ALLO stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

