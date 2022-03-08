Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 403.13 ($5.28).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 302 ($3.96) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 355.50. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 277 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £861.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.