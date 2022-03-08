Morgan Stanley Acquires 164,032 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

