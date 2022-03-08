Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,877,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

