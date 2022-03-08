Morgan Stanley Has $15.16 Million Stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth about $300,000.

EVA opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

