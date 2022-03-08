Morgan Stanley Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIX opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

