Morgan Stanley Sells 17,058 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.93. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.68 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.54.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.