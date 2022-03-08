Morgan Stanley Sells 17,168 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,168 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 19,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

