Morgan Stanley Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $85.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.93.

JD.com stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $94.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,787,000 after acquiring an additional 607,142 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,377,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

