Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 93,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Movano by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 386,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Movano during the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Movano by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Movano by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Movano during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOVE stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. Movano has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

