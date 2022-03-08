MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Up 7.1% After Insider Buying Activity

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $42.15. Approximately 13,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,627,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Specifically, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock worth $199,773,222 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after acquiring an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.