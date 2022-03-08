MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.36

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 11215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 73,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 283,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 683,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
