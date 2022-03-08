MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.36

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 11215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 73,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 283,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 683,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

