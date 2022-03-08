Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $34.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,614. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

