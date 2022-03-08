Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after buying an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $596.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

