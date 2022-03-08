Myers Industries (MYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

