MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.27

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,765,143 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.09. The stock has a market cap of £10.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

