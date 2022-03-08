MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.27

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 2376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $970.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.