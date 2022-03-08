Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Nabtesco in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $29.06 on Monday. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

