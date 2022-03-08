Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00005604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $31.76 million and approximately $15,260.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,461.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.17 or 0.00725859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00201092 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00029292 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

