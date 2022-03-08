NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNXPF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,158. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

NNXPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

