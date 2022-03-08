NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Insider Acquires A$204,000.00 in Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Rating) insider Warwick Evans acquired 200,000 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,000.00 ($148,905.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 39.88 and a quick ratio of 39.88.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

