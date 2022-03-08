Nasdaq, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $168.37 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $142.35 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.10.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,716 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,613.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 54,001 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

