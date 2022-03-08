National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.