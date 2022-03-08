National Bank Financial Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

