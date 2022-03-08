National Bank Financial Lowers Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCCAF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

