National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.42.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$96.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$83.51 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.11.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$483,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at C$5,454,105.60. Insiders acquired 58,453 shares of company stock worth $3,464,502 in the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

