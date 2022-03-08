National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NHC stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 102.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 555.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

