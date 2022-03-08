National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.52 Million

Equities analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $402.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $401.34 million to $403.69 million. National Instruments posted sales of $335.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

NATI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 531,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,326. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.82. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $85,247.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

