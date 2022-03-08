National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 227.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

