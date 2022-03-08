Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $61,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

