nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. nCino has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

