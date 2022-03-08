nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. nCino has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.05.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of nCino by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

