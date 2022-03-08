NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s 8th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

