NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

