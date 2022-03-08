Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Coverage Initiated at National Bankshares

Equities research analysts at National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFRTF. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 766. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.