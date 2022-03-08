NFTb (NFTB) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $11.16 million and $336,412.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.10 or 0.06618315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.50 or 0.99680307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046505 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

