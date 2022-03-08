Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Head to Head Analysis

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -87.44% -69.76% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nikola and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 29,834.11 -$690.44 million ($1.74) -3.82 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikola.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nikola has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nikola and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 2 0 2.25 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nikola presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 105.20%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.68%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

Nikola beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (Get Rating)

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

