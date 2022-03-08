Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.46. 456,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,112,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKLA. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

