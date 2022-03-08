Niobium Coin Price Down 45% Over Last 7 Days (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $171,799.72 and approximately $26.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

