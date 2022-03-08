Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Position Lowered by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,239 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,528 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,166 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 293.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 185,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,437,000.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

