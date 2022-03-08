Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

Nordstrom stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. 470,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513,205. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.