Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Macquarie

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

