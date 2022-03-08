NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $115,261.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 354,210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 499,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

