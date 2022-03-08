NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Ashley Cordova Sells 1,149 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVCR opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.10 and a beta of 0.86. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NovoCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $41,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NovoCure by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after buying an additional 341,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $22,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

