Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $99.39 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

