Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,551,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,019,000 after buying an additional 80,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 123,312 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 868,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,305. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

