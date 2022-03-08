O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for 1.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $13,469,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.
M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
