O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises about 4.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,145,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. 321,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,821. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.